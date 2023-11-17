Lessons between rainfalls

It is not that I do not get my monthly quota of medicines online, thanks to my tech-savvy family! But then, from where would I find that personal touch from the medical shop owner (whom I know from decades and who has grown up parallelly with my list of medicines getting longer as I aged), his inquiries about my ailments, the inputs he gives, bits of information on the best places to consult for my health issues, warnings on the excess use of certain medicines, etc.?