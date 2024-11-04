Let the buds take their time to bloom

<p>Most of the parents of today have become very demanding and expect too much from their children in the name of competition and success - in education and in life! Under that pressure, both suffer - parents and children.</p>.<p>As insatiable seekers, they keep wanting more and more…never <br>pausing even for a moment to generally ask themselves if the furious <br>race is worthwhile. Only when parents tone down and slow down, children will learn to focus on the important aspects of life - or else they become victims of the race, become envious, become aggressive in pursuing the so called goals set by parents and peers.</p>.<p>In most of the present day children, we hardly find a sense of fulfilment and joy - they are always hungry for more... Though wanting something and trying to achieve is a fine thing, but if they set their sights too unrealistically, it will leave them dejected or angry.</p>.Towards child-centred education.<p>“Millions of flowers open everyday without forcing their buds,” this is so pertinent, a message by the Nature so softly conveyed. Don’t force your children to become adults in their childhood years, don’t plant ideas in their head about the world as a battle field and that each one is a warrior there in - why can’t they be allowed to find out about their dreams, set their goals in a realistic way - the compulsive, endless manipulation by many parents push their children to become robot like, emotion less and depressed. The pressures and struggles forced on them, will make them perceive life as a morbid game of only success and opulence.</p>.<p>Parents as good mirrors must reflect a world free of fears, distortions and struggles - then children will blossom in a most natural way - experiencing life as something to be ‘ loved and lived’ - not see everyone around as personal enemies in a combat.</p>.<p>The social, emotional, physical, intellectual, and psychological aspects of growing years of a child is highly dependent on what their mind is fed with, the inputs from the world around - that’s why it is said: “Children are not things to be moulded, but are people to be unfolded.”</p>