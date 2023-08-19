Leverage chemical industry to power semiconductor goals

India is on a path to reach a $5 trillion economy, with sustainable growth, as enunciated by IMF in its recent report. With the Micron facility being established in Gujarat and many of them likely to follow, the challenge is to energise the existing chemical industry for India’s future needs. This could also be a starting point to plug in to the global supply chains while setting up fab facilities, which is a work in progress.

Global semiconductor manufacturing primarily consists of equipment, materials, and services. This troika powers the global chip ecosystem. ‘Equipment’ comprises precision gear for manufacturing in fabrication facilities/foundries to include assembly, testing, marking, and packing (ATMPs)/outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSATs). ‘Materials’ comprise chemicals, minerals, and gases, all of which are critical to the manufacturing processes. ‘Services’ denote the overall value chain of logistics, packaging, and distribution.

The ‘Materials Market’, essentially utilises more than 150 varieties of chemicals and 30+ variants of gases and minerals. It is, thereby, pivotal to the entire chain of any established or aspiring semiconductor entity.