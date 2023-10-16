Life in a metro: Accessible yet constrained

I figure there’s an ATM at the station, and I have my bank card. All I have to do is draw money and buy myself a ticket. There are two ATMs at the metro station. I walk up to one of them, swipe my card, and the machine says, “This ATM cannot currently dispense cash. Would you like to continue?” No, I would not. I move on to the next machine, which doesn’t bother with the social niceties and simply says “offline”.