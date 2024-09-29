Lung health: India’s emerging concern

In India, discussions about health risks for the ageing population have long been dominated by heart disease concerns. Cardiovascular ailments have traditionally been viewed as the primary threat to our elderly. However, during a recent dinner conversation, Dr Sharan Patil of Sparsh Hospitals remarked, “The health issue with ageing is increasingly that of the lung, maybe even more than the heart.” This simple yet profound statement underscores a growing realisation within the medical community: when considering mortality and quality of life, respiratory health -- exacerbated by pollution, lifestyle, and environmental factors -- is emerging as one of India’s most pressing health challenges, especially among the elderly.