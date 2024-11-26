Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | How paying women Rs 1,500 won polls

Maharashtra’s centrality to India’s politics goes beyond heft in national parliament, where its representation is second only to Uttar Pradesh in the north. But being home to the commercial capital of Mumbai gives the state on India’s western coast something that impoverished, landlocked UP can never match: money power. Historically, this influence has asserted itself via agrarian interest groups — many of the state’s politicians are sugar barons. But in last week’s election for Maharashtra’s local assembly, one of the most contentious issues was real estate.

Gandhi kept hammering the state’s BJP-controlled government for giving a sweetheart shantytown redevelopment deal to Modi’s longtime friend, Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest tycoon. The opposition leader also alleged that the controversial businessman, who was charged by the US in a $250 million bribery case hours after voting ended, had played a role in keeping the BJP in power in the state. Neither Modi nor Adani responded to the allegations.

The right to redevelop 600 acres of pricey land in Mumbai, one of the most densely populated urban agglomerations in the world, is a ticket to the land-starved city’s real-estate crown. So it’s only natural that Adani’s 80 per cent stake in a joint venture with the state government to execute a $3 billion makeover of Dharavi, the city’s biggest slum, would be a hot-button political issue.