Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | How paying women Rs 1,500 won polls

Maharashtra’s centrality to India’s politics goes beyond heft in national parliament, where its representation is second only to Uttar Pradesh in the north. But being home to the commercial capital of Mumbai gives the state on India’s western coast something that impoverished, landlocked UP can never match: money power. Historically, this influence has asserted itself via agrarian interest groups — many of the state’s politicians are sugar barons. But in last week’s election for Maharashtra’s local assembly, one of the most contentious issues was real estate.
Gandhi kept hammering the state’s BJP-controlled government for giving a sweetheart shantytown redevelopment deal to Modi’s longtime friend, Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest tycoon. The opposition leader also alleged that the controversial businessman, who was charged by the US in a $250 million bribery case hours after voting ended, had played a role in keeping the BJP in power in the state. Neither Modi nor Adani responded to the allegations.
The right to redevelop 600 acres of pricey land in Mumbai, one of the most densely populated urban agglomerations in the world, is a ticket to the land-starved city’s real-estate crown. So it’s only natural that Adani’s 80 per cent stake in a joint venture with the state government to execute a $3 billion makeover of Dharavi, the city’s biggest slum, would be a hot-button political issue.
Especially since the tender award was subsequently sweetened — just months before the state elections — by throwing in 255 acres of publicly owned saltpans to provide housing for those displaced from the slum. There’s also a requirement that any new construction in Mumbai looking to go tall will have to buy a part of its development rights from the Dharavi project. But to be able to see the redevelopment through, the current administration must stay in power. Which is where the welfare payments to women come in.
Had the coalition led by Gandhi succeeded in dislodging the current Maharashtra government, the award to Adani might well have been cancelled. But do voters really care about cronyism? The state’s politics have always been dominated by powerful economic interests. India is the world’s second-largest producer of sugar, thanks to the 10 million tons churned out by Maharashtra’s factories. The 2.7 million members of the state’s sugar cooperatives make them a potent electoral force.
“Don’t ask about ideology in Maharashtra,” said Ajit Pawar, who became a deputy chief minister after crossing over to Modi’s camp last year. “Everybody wants power here,” the politician said in the same video interview where he gave an account of a 2019 meeting at Adani’s residence in which defection was allegedly pitched as a way to avoid investigations for economic offences.
For now, it seems political power in the state comes from square feet of Mumbai real estate — and an Rs 1,500 payment to impoverished women.
