Making a mockery of law-making

The provision has been criticised by many legal experts. They argue that it undermines the principles of democracy and the rule of law. They argue that it allows the government to pass laws without any accountability to parliament or the people. The provision has also been used by the government to pass a number of controversial laws, such as the National Security Act (NSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These laws have been used to detain and prosecute people without trial.