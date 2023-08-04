Manipur and Hindutva

Most pertinently for the BJP, if the Meitei were to be categorised as ‘tribals’, then would they become redundant for the Hindutva cause? After all, in the context of his views on caste, Savarkar approvingly quoted an unnamed ‘authority’ on the definition of ‘Aryavarta’ – the land of the Aryans – in negative terms thus: “the Land where the system of four Varnas does not exist should be known as Mleccha country; Aryavarta lies away from it.” If the Meitei are tribals and not in the “system of the four Varnas”, does the arc of land where they exist still constitute part of ‘Aryavarta’ and, more importantly, can they claim full citizenship as the caste Hindu can as per the Savarkarite idea of India?