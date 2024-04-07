Manmohan Singh’s boring governance is missed

Manmohan Singh’s political problem was compounded by the fact that he represented a bygone era of Indian democracy -- a different standard of public decency of the sort that we often found in our grandparents. Governing in an era of fractious coalition politics, Singh -- like many from his generation -- believed in inclusiveness. But inclusiveness also means that you have to deal with multiple interest groups, each bickering and stealing from the other. Things often got done slowly. When they did get done, they were often inefficient.