Marathon madness

Ever been on the other (non-running) side of a marathon? Well, I was recently. And I’d like to tell you how that went.
All set for a pleasant time at Cubbon Park, I set out early on a gentle weekend morning. As the BMTC bus neared the park, the driver and conductor were shocked to find the road to Vidhana Soudha blocked.
The incessant honking outside and protests from passengers inside allowed them almost no time to figure out an alternative route.
There were those who had to travel to Hosur, Ramanagara, or beyond, switching buses at the last stop. Others were headed to City Market to procure fresh vegetables, fruits, and flowers and return quickly to set up their morning stalls back in their neighbourhoods.
Of course, all this had to wait because all roads surrounding Cubbon Park were blocked for BMTC buses, autos, and private vehicles.
A gentle weekend morning, indeed!
Well, I was lucky — I could get off and walk up to the park, weaving my way around the blocked roads and guard tape. Others had to carry their heavy luggage and find their way to the nearest functional bus stop. The bus driver and conductor had no idea what new route they would end up taking to City Market. There were just no signs for regular traffic, you see.
As I entered the park, I spotted several flex banners announcing some ‘Run for a Cause’. I didn’t want to ruin my pleasant morning so ventured further, trying to avoid the sea of neon T-shirts all around me. What was I thinking?
Water stations, refreshment corners, more flex banners, and a blaring sensor as the runners achieved their planned distance. Amidst this cacophony, what chance did I have of listening to a bird song? I slowed my pace, still determined to make a walk of it!
Our city is reeling from a water crisis right now, or is it? Conversations at work, home, and in the media are surely full of it. And yet, a glance around at the sheer number of water cans that morning, alongside dustbins overflowing with disposable paper cups, made me question our city’s water scarcity. Then, just as I crossed one of the public toilets inside the park, I overheard the caretaker tell a user, ‘Neer illa madam’.
By the way, I was still none the wiser about the actual cause for the run. I was done with my ‘pleasant’ morning walk.
As I figured my route back home, I wondered, “Wouldn’t it be nice if the next time there’s a run for a cause, the runners, sponsors, and organisers first give some thought to the multitude of problems they end up causing?”