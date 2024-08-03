Marathon madness

All set for a pleasant time at Cubbon Park, I set out early on a gentle weekend morning. As the BMTC bus neared the park, the driver and conductor were shocked to find the road to Vidhana Soudha blocked.

The incessant honking outside and protests from passengers inside allowed them almost no time to figure out an alternative route.

There were those who had to travel to Hosur, Ramanagara, or beyond, switching buses at the last stop. Others were headed to City Market to procure fresh vegetables, fruits, and flowers and return quickly to set up their morning stalls back in their neighbourhoods.