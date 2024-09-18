Meditation in its true sense

In the chapter titled ‘Dhyana Yoga’, in the course of expounding on Dhyana or meditation, the Bhagavad Gita makes very profound observations, which, while directed towards those engaged in Yogic practice or Sadhana, also proffers advice to ordinary people in the realm of self improvement and emotional well being.

A verse in this chapter says that a Yogi engaged in the practice of meditation has to remain in solitude in a secluded place. This is easily understood since remaining distant from the din of the world is conducive to calm reflection and contemplation.

A more nuanced reading unravels the deeper meaning of the phrase Rahasi Stitha, which does not merely mean sitting in a cave or a forest, far away from the distractions of the world.

True, physical seclusion is undoubtedly important if one wants to meditate in peace. But what the Gita is talking of here is seclusion or distancing from the continuous inner agitation and churning of the mind.