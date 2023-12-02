Midnight tryst with Henry Kissinger

When my exciting three month internship came to an end, I decided to make a career in advertising. I sat down for my interview with my potential future boss, Peter Colaco at MC&A, with samples of my writings, amongst which was the front page of a newspaper. “Did you do this story?”asked Peter, looking at the ‘Bomb found in Kissinger’s plane’, 72 point extra bold type. “No. But I was right there watching, when it was written” I replied proudly.

I hoped it conveyed my readiness and respect for headlines and deadlines. (I did get the job, but perhaps for other reasons).