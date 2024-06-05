Modi and his myth have been beaten 

This is not to exclude the possibility of Narendra Modi, threatened by the election results, seizing more control and doubling up on Opposition-bashing, along with the politics of vendetta that has been the hallmark of the party for the last several years. This brook-no-opposition tendency can bring new twists to the post-poll scenario. The first speech of Modi at the BJP headquarters late Tuesday evening indicated that he is not particularly humbled by the result and used the word “Modi ki guarantee” once again, though voters have told him that they haven’t bought into it. Time will tell if this is a put-on bravado or an indication of more Modi-style politics to come, and if it comes after a backroom endorsement from the RSS or is indeed a ploy to checkmate opposition building against him internally. What was not to be missed, however, was the point made by Modi that this will be a “NDA sarkar” – a self-declared and a telling change from everything Modi that the party and its politics have been reduced to thus far.