Moon romance: From love songs to lunar landing

The successful Chandrayaan-3 mission creates enormous potential for India, not just for scientific advancement but also for creating spin-off commercial global-first products from India. As the first country to land near the lunar south pole, India is poised to make unprecedented scientific discoveries, especially in areas like lunar mineralogy and potential water ice deposits. Also important is the impact the underlying technologies can have on human health and comfort. A stated objective of India’s moon exploration programme should be to enable the commercialisation of the technologies developed. It’s time for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to catalogue these technologies, and make them available for commercial applications under appropriate licensing agreements. This can generate revenue for further research and spur innovation across various sectors in India, from healthcare and transportation to material science.