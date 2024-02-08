MPC | RBI confident of containing inflation, maintaining growth

Growth

Coming to growth, the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) has projected the growth for 2023-2024 at 7.3 per cent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das added in his remarks that the Indian economy has grown at 7 per cent and above for three consecutive years. Further, the RBI expects GDP growth for 2024-2025 at 7 per cent with Q1 at 7.2 per cent, Q2 at 6.8 per cent, Q3 at 7.0 per cent, and Q4 at 6.9 per cent.

The RBI projections for inflation and growth suggest that the Indian economy is expected to fare well on both fronts. Given these macroeconomic outcomes, it is surprising that Varma voted for a cut in the repo rate. We must wait for the minutes of the MPC meeting to understand his reasons. The general view is that Varma’s views are different and forward-looking compared to other members. The question is what is it that he is seeing that others are not.

The MPC statement did not discuss the ongoing issue of unravelling of Paytm Payments Bank. In the monetary policy media discussion, there were quite a few questions related to the failed entity. Das said that the RBI will issue FAQs next week clarifying the issues, and matters related to Paytm Payments Bank.

Keep pace

The RBI also releases regulatory and market development policies along with the MPC statement. The RBI has taken some interesting measures to simplify loan process, deepen digital payments and increase circulation of central bank digital currency.

First, all the regulated entities will be required to provide ‘Key Fact Statement’ (KFS) to the borrowers for all retail and MSME loans. The KFS is a document shared by the borrowers which mentions, apart from the interest rate, other fees and charges such as processing fees, documentation charges, etc. The KFS helps build transparency between banks and customers. So far, the KFS has been applicable for limited cases: scheduled commercial banks to individual borrowers; digital lending by regulated entities (Res); and microfinance loans. Now it has been extended to all the regulated entities (banks, NBFCs, co-operative banks, housing finance companies) for all retail and MSME loans.

Second, the RBI has proposed to adopt a principle-based ‘Framework for authentication of digital payment transactions’. As of now, One Time Password (OTP) is used for authenticating digital transactions. With new technologies, there is a need to look at the other technologies which can used for authenticating digital transactions. The proposed framework will help identify the new technologies which will help the public overtime.

Third, the RBI has decided to extend its pilot project of Retail Central Bank Digital Currency Retail (CBDC-R) to other pilot projects. So far CBDC-R pilot enabled Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions using Digital Rupee wallets provided by select banks. The RBI now proposes to allow programmability and offline functionality of CBDC-R.

Under programmability, one can programme the currency to achieve desired benefits. The examples given by RBI are government agencies targeting transfer payments for defined benefits and corporates designing specific expenditures like business travel for their employees. Under offline functionality, the central bank proposes that CBDC-R transactions can be done in offline mode as well. There are areas that have poor or limited Internet connectivity and offline CBDC-R will be helpful in such locations.

(Amol Agrawal is an economist teaching at Ahmedabad University.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.