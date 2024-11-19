Musk is short-circuiting the EV revolution he sparked

The tailwinds behind EV adoption under the administration of President Joe Biden may have obscured the fact that internal combustion engines still dominate the US market. Battery EVs and plug-in hybrids constitute just 10 per cent of sales and the price war of the past two years is testament to the slowdown in growth despite help from Biden’s green legislation, such as those credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. EVs compete with each other, sure, but in a country famously in love with big, hard-to-electrify vehicles, they mostly compete with gas guzzlers.

Recognising this is the first step in any effort to electrify the entire fleet — which was Tesla’s north star as recently as last year. There is no world in which we are 100 per cent EV with Tesla having 100 per cent of the market; you need an ecosystem with viable competitors offering a range of EVs at different price points, just like the traditional auto market. So if we choke off support for a broad turnover in consumer tastes, and thereby the industrial base, from gas guzzlers to EVs, that doesn’t leave the field open for Tesla to take it all. It ultimately closes off the field.

The $7,500 federal tax credit was claimed on only about a fifth of EVs bought in the US in the first half of the year, according to Bloomberg NEF, reflecting the already fairly stringent conditions related to domestic content and price. That understates their importance because they offer a signal to manufacturers to keep building capacity to realize economies of scale, reduce prices and feed further growth. Bizarrely, we could end up with a situation where the consumer tax credit is cut but Republican members of Congress save the manufacturing credits for fear of losing jobs in their districts — a position that could be summed up as: ‘What do we want? No EVs! Where should we build them? Here!’

GM, Ford and other legacy automakers would suffer losses but, as profit-seeking enterprises, will simply pivot harder back to profitable gas guzzlers and hybrids — which Americans will buy because these are familiar, well-liked products and the electric models designed to replace them will no longer be forthcoming (Cheap Chinese imports will be blocked, too, don’t forget). The almost certain loosening of Biden’s fuel economy standards will provide even less incentive to Detroit to electrify quickly — and, as an aside, less need to buy the greenhouse-gas credits larding Tesla’s profits. Meanwhile, public-charging-network developers will have less reason — and probably fewer subsidies — to expand quickly, reinforcing the headwind to EV adoption. Shares in EVgo Inc. have dropped by a third since the election.