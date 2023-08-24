No sound reason to stop honking

Since many motorists disregard traffic rules, lane discipline, or the use of rear-view mirrors, and tend to rely more on their ears than their eyes, honking becomes essential to make their presence known. For example, if a vehicle on your right side is trying to overtake you and you decide to let the vehicle pass by changing lanes to the left, there is a chance that there is a vehicle on the left trying to overtake from the left. So, as soon as you change lanes, the driver to your left will immediately honk to warn you about his presence.