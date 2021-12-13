A virtue worth reviving

A picture of a great personality paying respects to his mother was truly refreshing at a time when giving respect is at a premium in contemporary society.

A culture that reveres anything that blesses their life in any form, living and non-living things, finds this trend unpalatable. A generation that takes pride in getting respected finds this change indigestible.

Age, abilities, knowledge, sacrifices in life, contribution to community etc, are some of the deciding factors for respect; thus, a teacher is respected for the knowledge he or she has acquired and imparts a religious leader for his sacrifice in life for the sake of others, and his enlightenment, a doctor for saving lives and his dedication for humanity, parents for bringing us into this world and making us worthy for the world.

But these factors are slowly being replaced by a misplaced sense of equality, egos, and one-upmanship. Ironically and unfortunately, equality, a leveller, often is misconstrued to mean ‘none is superior or worthier than me’.

Like many other virtues, the rat race of busy work schedules to meet material and professional deadlines leave no time or energy for subtleties of life.

An anecdote about a famous religious guru says, a disciple once asked “Swamiji, are you god?” “Yes,” was the guruji’s reply, followed by “So are you!”

Respect is not all about touching feet or prostrating. It creates a healthy fear, admiration and love for the respected that could lead to emulation and correction.

The ambit of respect should be widened to include social values, relationships, the privacy of others, respect for flora and fauna, institutions, public property, Country’s rules and regulations.

This way, probably, respect for social values will enable a smoother running society, the institution of marriage and family will see fewer divorces. Our elderly, in their twilight years, will be more tolerated and understood and will find themselves happier in their own homes, need for old age homes will naturally diminish, conformity to society’s rules and regulations might bring down crimes.