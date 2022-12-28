Mind and its nuances

Human mind is a subtle part of our body and helps to cognise the world and its contents. The mind derives its power from Atman, the infinite light in all sentient beings.

If we assume the brain houses the mind, then we can be rest assured that the body and its various parts which are inert makes the mind too an inert entity.

A semblance of which becomes evident when we see the mortal body lying still when it has reached its end of life. That mind which was active and thinking a second ago has now disappeared. Why?

The inert mind derives its existence from the Atman – the Sat-Chit Ananda Swaroopa. With only borrowed power, the mind is a monkey intoxicated and bitten by a scorpion as well invaded by ghosts, a metaphor from our Subhashitas. Its keenness to learn about the vishayas in the external world through the sense organs can be reined in by what is referred to as Indriya-nigraha.

The obstacles for the mind are in the form of mala (impurities), vikshepa (disturbances), and avarana (the veiling power). Together they cause an error in our understanding the vishayas around us leading to wrong knowledge, also does superimposition to show something which is not real and akin to a magician’s sleight of hand weaving magic.

Mind potency is it’s knowledge aspect exhibited in its powerful decision-making capabilities, concentration, and to remain unselfish (through practise of detachment, surrender, and faith) in order to make steady progress in any path chosen for cleansing the mind of its impurities.

Sri Adi Shankaracharya in Dakshina Moorthy stotram states that the world is like the reflection in a mirror. The self appears as a gross body, the mind as a mirror, and the world as a reflection in the mind are what is seen.

When this mirror (mind) is cleaned spick-and-span where the duality of gross body and world (reflection) disappears leaving the self alone – Ekamevaadvitiya as per Chandogya Upanishad, the mind now reflects the full luminescence of the Atman.

Tatvamasi – That Thou Art, the individual self is Brahman is well expounded in Chandogya Upanishad. What we see in the absence of self-realization is in essence the rendering of the mind and its nuances.