Many people have developed the habit of advising others on any given situation and all issues under the sun, especially after the influence of social media in our lives. They rely on social media for everything. Their preference is to check the information, remedy or advice given on the socials and then consult the elders, professionals and neighbours for the next course of action.

The professionals in their respective fields have to take a backseat due to those who display their knowledge about everything. It may be about medicines, engineering, architecture, cooking, home remedies etc. They are quick in solutions on the issues by citing certain cases, where their friends or relatives had similar complaints or problems.

The days are gone when advice was given mostly by our parents, elders and teachers regarding our habits, hygiene, honesty and integrity.

Most importantly, our elders and teachers lived up to the advice given by them and led us by practising what they preach. They never had to flaunt their smartness or intelligence for showing us the right way of approaching different situations and stages of our life.

Before an aeroplane takes off, they tell you what to do in an emergency. If the plane loses pressure, you are supposed to wear your oxygen mask before you put it on your kid.

The first time you see that you will think, if you had a kid, you’d put on his/her mask first. But the more you think about it, the more it will make sense. You have to save yourself first because, if you are not alive, you can’t help your child. Similarly, the advisor should don the mask of honesty and integrity before trying to instil the same in others.

Parents are the best advisors in our life. Chapter 6, Verse 20-23 of ‘Proverbs’ in the Holy Bible says, ‘My son, do what your father tells you, and never forget what your mother taught you.

Keep their words with you always, locked in your heart. Their teaching will lead you when you travel, protect you at night and advise you during the day. Their correction will teach you how to live.’