Recently I watched a video of Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder & Chairman, Narayana Health, in which he explains the power of simplicity, touch, and compassion. Referring to Mother Teresa, Shetty says, “the power of touch and connecting with the patient is larger than any surgical tool in this world.”

The power of touch is what I experienced when my mum passed 14 years ago. The silence in the hospital in the wee hours of the morning seemed

very eerie.

The connectivity on my mobile had dropped, so the ward boy unlocked the landline. Sensing my helplessness, he just put his arm on my shoulder. I needed that. A total stranger, but the power of touch, without a word uttered, brought forth a valley of tears, and comfort. When I stopped crying, he patted my head, and left the room. I will always remember this person, whom I never met thereafter.

This incident made me realise that you don’t need to say anything if you feel somebody needs your compassion. Just a pat on the head, or shoulder or holding the hand of a bereaved person communicates the words, “I care and understand”.

During the Covid era, we lost the power of touch as we were cautioned against shaking hands, leaving alone hugging. The namaste and the bump of elbows were the only gestures that were allowed. Even family members, especially the elderly, were deprived of this much needed emotional feeling.

Recalls IT professional Anusha Murthy, “Since 2020, there has been a major element of paranoia. If you accidentally touched fingers with somebody else, you reached for the sanitiser. It felt very strange that I was being extra sensitive after a split-second contact.” Murthy remembers hugging someone (non-family) after Covid. “It just felt very unnatural but so relieving. “

In her experience of 42 years as special educator, Shanti Gnanaolivu, principal of Bethany Special School, feels that “the power of touch is very important. Special children feel that somebody cares for them when they are touched. It is certain that babies who are cuddled grow up to be loving social beings. Everybody, especially children with special needs and the aged, need a daily dose of touch to feel wanted, loved and cared.”

Author Mya Robarts sums it up beautifully -- “The human touch is that little snippet of physical affection that brings a bit of comfort, support, and kindness. It doesn’t take much from the one who gives it but can make a huge difference in the one who receives it.”