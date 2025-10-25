<p><strong>Coco (2017)</strong></p>.<p>Directors: Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina</p>.<p>In ‘Coco’, a young Mexican boy, Miguel, dreams of becoming a musician, though his family is against the idea. On Día de los Muertos (the Day of the dead), he is transported to the Land of the Dead where he uncovers his ancestors’ story, and the reason behind the family’s ban on music. Winner of two Academy Awards (best animated feature and best original song), the film’s plot has adventure, emotion, gentle spooky vibes and family values.</p>.<p><strong>Hotel Transylvania (2012)</strong></p>.<p>Director: Genndy Tartakovsky</p>.<p>The monster-comedy film was nominated for a Golden Globe in the best animated feature category. It is set in a lavish resort called Hotel Transylvania, a safe haven for monsters to relax without human interference. When the daughter of the hotel’s owner Count Dracula, turns 118, a human backpacker named Jonathan accidentally checks into the hotel, turning everything upside down, and sparking a chaotic, funny adventure.</p>.<p><strong>ParaNorman (2012)</strong></p>.<p>Directors: Sam Fell and Chris Butler</p>.<p>Norman is an 11-year-old boy who can communicate with the dead. When his town is threatened by a witch’s centuries-old curse and zombies, he must summon all his courage and save the day, along with a few companions. The film was nominated for both an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.</p>.<p><strong>Monster House (2006)</strong></p>.<p>Director: Gil Kenan</p>.<p>During Halloween, three kids suspect that their neighbour’s creepy house is dangerous and “alive”. What starts off as a dare turns into a thrilling mission to stop the house from “eating” people — and saving the spooky holiday. This animated supernatural horror comedy was nominated for an Academy Award.</p>