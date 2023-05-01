The truth as explained in the Katha Upanishad

In the Katha Upanishad. one of the principal Upanishads, the young boy Nachiketas when face to face with Yama, the Lord of Death, refuses all the boons offered to him of immense wealth, a long life and many others. He knows that all sensual pleasures are ephemeral and transient. His only wish is to know the Truth. What happens to a person when he is free of the conditionings of this world, when he attains spiritual freedom? Is he there to enjoy this freedom or does he merge with the Supreme Being? What is the Truth?

Convinced of Nachiketas’ sincerity in seeking the Truth, Yama begins to teach him and goes to the root of the enquiry. A serious seeker of the Truth must understand that there is a difference between “the good” and “the pleasant”.

Both appear to a person with different purposes. Which does he choose? This is the beginning of the spiritual enquiry. The wise man ponders over them, distinguishes and chooses the good. Nachiketas, after discriminating, did not choose the path of wealth and possessions with the understanding that there is no end to desire, that all possessions are short-lived and will not give you lasting happiness.

Convinced of young Nachiketas’ steadfast focus on knowing the Truth, Yama then reveals to him how one can access the Supreme Being.

The Supreme Being, the subtle substratum of all that exists, can be realised through Self contemplation. Not by looking for it in words or in discourses. When it is looked for within, the wise man, through meditation, realises That dwelling, subtly, within the deep cave of his own heart.

Normally if there is some joy, there is always some sorrow that follows and if there is sorrow, we live in the hope that around the corner, there might be some joy. But in this state, where one leaves both behind, there is the ultimate shanti. And that, says Yama, is only realised through self contemplation on this Absolute Truth.

The Upanishads use the language of paradox and contradiction, only to break down our usual shells of logical thinking. But ultimately, it is in the Upanishad itself that you discover that as long as there is still an element of “ I” trying to find it, it cannot be found. When the mind is totally quiet and settled, not reaching out anywhere, then that Truth is revealed.