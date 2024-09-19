Online investment scams on the rise: Navigating the risks of cybercrime

Investigations into both cases revealed that the victims’ entire deposits were transferred to fake bank accounts, which were then moved to several “mule” accounts, creating 4-5 layers to obfuscate the trail. Many of these criminals operate from different countries, exploiting the lack of geographical constraints on the Internet. Detection in these cases is extremely difficult for law enforcement agencies. Investigation into several online investment fraud cases has shown that most victims are educated professionals who still fall prey to these scams while seeking different avenues to invest their accumulated savings.