Onward to thorium

One now looks forward to the PFBR becoming operational, heralding India into the second stage of its three-stage nuclear power programme sooner rather than later. This is of singular importance for the long-term energy security of India. It opens the gateway to meeting our energy needs for a long time into the future, leveraging our vast thorium resources that are the largest in the world. There is no other clean energy source available on the Indian landmass that can cope with our energy needs. Renewable energy, including large hydropower projects, can at best meet current energy needs. To become Vikasit Bharat, India needs around three-and-half times more energy, which can come only from nuclear in general, and specifically thorium. How much progress we make towards becoming a developed country will, in fact, be determined by the level of nuclear energy deployment we make.