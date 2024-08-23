Ordinary joys of life

It was only natural for the villagers to get ecstatic whenever they heard Chandu, the zestful secretary of the local Panchayat, announce an upcoming special event while traversing the village on a tonga (horse carriage) with a loudspeaker. Most of these events were sponsored by the state government’s Department of Culture and were usually documentaries or films with social messages, which were screened late at night under the open sky with the audience sitting on the bare ground.