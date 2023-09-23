Pakistan’s new nuclear brinkmanship

New Delhi could see China’s cooperation with Pakistan on geoeconomic affairs as a strategic irritant, rather than an alarming factor in its relations with the two adversaries, but nuclear cooperation between the two is a different matter altogether. There’s a crucial difference in the two countries’ nuclear doctrines: India has a No First Use policy and relies entirely on the threat of a massive retaliation to achieve nuclear deterrence; Pakistan’s doctrine, in contrast, calls for a first strike if it feels “threatened” by India in any way -- economically, politically, or militarily. If it uses China’s help to develop advanced tactical nuclear weapons, ranging from small-yield missile warheads to atomic demolition munitions, that’s a cause for grave concern. Combining these with various verticals of Pakistani firepower, especially with Pakistan’s navy, and thus developing its ‘Zero meters’ and FSD capability would strengthen not only Pakistan’s deterrence capability, it would also tempt Pakistan to play the nuclear blackmailing game even more brazenly than it already does, thus putting the South Asian region on a tinderbox.