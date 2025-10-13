Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Pakistan’s power move is to say yes to everyone

Pakistan’s power move is to say yes to everyone

Islamabad might have failed for decades to create the sort of productive, dynamic economy that builds anything the world might want to buy. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to sell.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 10:16 IST
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
PakistanOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us