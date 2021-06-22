25 years ago: June 22, 1996

25 years ago: June 22, 1996

25-43% hike in power tariff

BANGALORE, June 21

The Karnataka Electricity Board has announced a steep hike in power tariff for all categories of consumers ranging from 25 to 43% per unit of consumption with effect from July 1. Users of irrigation pump sets up to 10 HP, hitherto exempted from levy, have to pay a flat rate of Rs 300 per HP per annum. For domestic lighting, the hike ranges from 50 paise to Rs 1.50 from the existing slab of 55 paise to 75 paise per unit, for AEH consumers the increase is between 1.50 to Rs 3.25 from the present slab of 1.05 to Rs 2.50 per unit.

