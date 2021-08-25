NEP: A transformative approach to education

India’s education system has been longing for a makeover for decades. In 2020, the government took a bold step of introducing a New Education Policy (NEP) which today has revolutionised the education system. The scope of this new policy spans a broad spectrum from elementary to university level. NEP is expected to create a profound impact on the career of students and experts are hopeful that the new policy will make the education system more flexible, advanced, and scientific.

This revamped structure was the need of the hour for Indian students to be recognised at a global level. Be it the admission for higher studies in our country or to foreign universities. Our existing education system focuses more on theoretical knowledge rather than practical implementation. The lack of flexibility in opting for a particular mix of subjects is another concern. To change all these, a new system was essential. However, we cannot draw any conclusion about the policy at this crucial stage. Though NEP promises several changes, it can be measured only after the implementation at the school level.

NEP was framed to break the shackles and reform education for Indian students to leverage their true potential. As per the policy, every student is trained with concepts from different walks of life. This holistic approach will certainly cover every aspect focused on improving the quality of education. In the opinion of the NEP panel, at every stage, a child should be able to connect the studies he did earlier. This interconnection forms a big part of a flexible system.

In India, many students are expected to memorise the content rather than focus on understanding the concept. Therefore, even at a younger age, students face difficulties when they are shifted from playschools to formal education. A strong foundational education is required to conceptualise as a child grows older and starts learning new topics.

Almost 85% of a child’s cumulative brain development and growth occurs before the age of 6. Therefore, Early child care education is crucial which is possible through the 5+3+3+4 model by the government.

In this model, the pedagogical system was divided to include children in the age group of 3-5 informal education as well as incorporate this stage of education into the school curriculum following global standards, which was not present earlier.

Introducing coding lessons early, teaching in their mother tongue as a medium of instruction in the early days of education will help open up opportunities for our children and make them realise the concepts better.

Schools can implement NEP by changing the pedagogical structure they follow and also upskilling the teachers to address the gaps in the education system.

Private schools are already focusing on early child care education. Many schools have introduced flexible curriculum to the students which help in their holistic development. Each child is given special focus and activities like book reading, participation in the special events are given more prominence to encourage the talent. This has to be nurtured in every child to bring out the best in them.

Instead of only depending on the board curriculum, schools need to be proactive in taking a new approach in the pedagogical structure like building an in-house curriculum that will help in the overall development of a child. Education should always help in the physical, motor, and cognitive development of children.

The major factor in bringing transformation in pedagogy are teachers. Upskilling teachers, different training programs will help them adapt to the new methods.

Experiential learning has to be given more prominence and teachers need to imbibe creative thinking in students. This will develop curiosity among students and also increases the passion for practical knowledge. The focus should be on core subjects through programs like STEM education. Innovative teaching should be introduced using new technologies. Preference should be given to conceptual understanding rather than rote learning. Incorporating courses, streams, and technology to provide students with a holistic learning experience is crucial.

India is trying to incorporate the global culture into its traditional educational system. The NEP will ensure that learning will be enjoyable rather than mere routine. As a result, the school dropout ratio will decrease and the quality of students will increase.

To sum it up, we can say that NEP speaks about flexibility in every step of education. It is the first and primary initiative to forgo rigid practices.

( The writer is the founder and managing director,

Ekya Schools)