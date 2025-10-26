Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Customs officer 'assaulted' after altercation with autorickshaw driver near Kolkata, 1 held

CCTV footage from the flat showed the officer with a bloodied forehead, as household materials lay scattered around.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 10:16 IST
India NewsKolkataAssaultArrestautorickshaw driverAltercation

Follow us on :

Follow Us