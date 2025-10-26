<p>Kolkata: A Customs officer was injured when a mob allegedly barged into his residence and beat him up, following a reported altercation with an autorickshaw driver over rash driving in Rajpur area near Kolkata, police said.</p><p>One person has been apprehended in connection with the alleged assault on Customs Inspector Pradeep Kumar on Saturday, they said.</p><p>Kumar said he had an altercation with the autorickshaw driver after the latter's vehicle dashed against his car.</p><p>“Subsequently, a large group of men broke into my flat, beat me up and heckled my wife. As the assault continued, we thought our end was near,” the Customs officer claimed.</p><p>Kumar said he suffered injuries on the forehead, neck and chin, and was taken by his colleagues to AIIMS-Kalyani in Nadia on Sunday for further treatment.</p>.Gang filmed Kolkata woman during rape; Bengaluru police nab 3, kingpin at large.<p>He also alleged that police did not arrive on time on Saturday even after frantic calls for help.</p><p>CCTV footage from the flat showed the officer with a bloodied forehead, as household materials lay scattered around.</p><p>PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.</p><p>A police officer said an investigation into the incident has been launched.</p><p>Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, visited Kumar at his residence, and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.</p><p>Questioning the law and order situation in the state, Adhikari alleged that “goonda raj” was prevailing in West Bengal.</p>