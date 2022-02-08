People of Myanmar will not forget where India stood in our trying times: NUG minister

A year has passed since the Myanmar military staged a coup and overthrew the elected government. The junta not only imprisoned the country’s democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi and many other political leaders and activists but also unleashed a brutal crackdown on protesters, who launched a nationwide agitation against the coup. The National Unity Government (NUG), a parallel administration set up by the deposed lawmakers, is unhappy with India’s very cautious reaction to the coup and the junta’s atrocities on the people, Zin Mar Aung, the Foreign Minister of the NUG, tells DH’s Anirban Bhaumik.

How could the Myanmar army reverse the democratic process that was on in your country since 2012?

When the National League of Democracy decided to run in the 2012 by-elections and the 2015 general elections, there were no significant guarantees of political dialogue, except for amendments to certain sections of the political party registration law. Likewise, there wasn’t transitional justice. The 2008 Constitution itself did not guarantee a democratic transition, it gave a veto to the military. The coup d’état of February 1, 2021 was a result of the military leader Gen Min Aung Hlaing’s greed for power, and it has been a total catastrophe for the country.

Do the widespread protests against the junta signal that democracy had indeed taken root in Myanmar?

Yes, indeed. People of Myanmar enjoyed democratic practices, individual freedom, economic and educational opportunities and freedom to use the internet under the elected civilian government, albeit for a short period of time. It is incredible to see that even that short exposure to democracy had given rise to democratic aspirations among our youth and inspired them to stand up against the authoritarian rule now. The administrative officers are resigning and the self-styled State Administration Council (SAC) of the junta has not been able to take control. The people of Myanmar have no other desire but to take down the junta. The cooperation between the National Unity Government and federal and democratic forces has been strongest since the country’s independence. The terrorist junta is the common enemy of the whole country.

Can you give us an update on the situation in Myanmar today?

Yes, the brutalities and grave violations of human rights have clearly shown that Myanmar military is no longer an army but has turned into a terrorist organisation, which has been looting properties, burning down villages and bullying and killing people, apart from trying to control the country’s legislative, executive, and judiciary. It is illegal for the junta to arrest and imprison political leaders and activists, including State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta is committing treason.

How do you view the response of the international community to all this?

The response from the international community has been too slow. The current political crisis and the atrocities of the junta cannot be solved by word of mouth. The military junta brutally cracked down on the civil disobedience movement, and has beaten, tortured and even killed the peaceful protesters. They cracked down on the protesters as if they were fighting in a conventional war, and they even intentionally shot the protesters in their heads. They killed children and pregnant women. The junta arrests a person at night and informs the family of the person arrested to remove the person’s dead body in the morning. These are a few examples of what the people of Myanmar are facing today, and that’s why they have no choice left but to take up arms to defend themselves.

For more than 10 months now, nothing has been implemented from ASEAN’s five-point agreement. The leader of the junta, Min Aung Hlaing, has not kept his word, and the international community has not found a way to make him do so. There hasn’t been enough pressure from the international community. Even when Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the current ASEAN chair, visited Myanmar recently, the junta leader made empty promises. The junta, in fact, carried out airstrikes on refugee camps in Karen and Karenni states during his visit.

What do you want the international community to do?

It is important to systematically and strategically target and block the junta and its allies’ ability to buy weapons and to cut off aviation support, particularly to prevent airstrikes on civilians and indiscriminate attacks. It is also important to constantly monitor and press for some other effective measures, such as a travel ban on the junta’s members.

How do you view India’s reaction to the happenings in Myanmar?

Every country has its own national and strategic interests, but the right choice must be made. Frankly speaking, India’s government must support our struggle for democracy even more. I would just like to say that looking ahead in time, friendship and the ties between our two countries will not be the same as the people of Myanmar will not forget where the Government of India stood in their trying times. The governments of some states in India have reacted differently. The Mizoram government, for example, provides protection and humanitarian assistance to the refugees. The Union government in Delhi needs to take the leading role in providing effective humanitarian and cross-border assistance in coordination with UN agencies and other international aid organisations.

How hopeful are you about your nation’s early return to democracy?

The military used to think it could easily seize power, but it has so far failed to seize power, let alone control the country. They are facing unprecedented resistance from the people of Myanmar, for the first time in the annals of coups since the country’s independence. There is no turning back for the people of Myanmar. The junta is facing losses on all fronts, including domestic and foreign legitimacy. It is believed that the victory of the people and the victory of democracy will come sooner or later.

