Quarantine is not as scary as we think

The coronavirus scare has engulfed the planet. Although we might not be exposed to viral particles, we are now being sensitized with the word “quarantine” almost on a daily basis. An increasing number of people are considering it a kind of lifestyle suited in the times of Covid-19 crisis.

Although the word sounds somewhat sinister, it is no curse. However, there needs to be a line drawn between conditions where quarantine is necessary.

Quarantining is a measure taken to isolate a sick or infected person or someone suspected of having caught an infection when there is an outbreak of contagious diseases. This is done to contain the spread of the infection. The coronavirus or Covid-19 infection, having originated in Wuhan Province of China, has now propagated its way into most countries across the world. Positive cases are springing up every day. The virus is transmitted via droplets of mucus or saliva of an infected person when he or she coughs or sneezes. Due to its easy transmission route, the virus, as well as the panic surrounding, it has currently penetrated the very fabric of scrutiny and vigilance of various countries. Quarantine and the process of isolation are key in handling the spread of the infection, thereby reducing the mortality rate caused due to the coronavirus.

Hospital quarantine

A person who tests positive with coronavirus and displays unmanageable symptoms at home like fever, cough and breathing difficulty will need further evaluation and treatment at a hospital. Or a person who belongs to the older age group, over 60 years of age, and has tested positive with symptoms. It has been noted that this is a high-risk group A person who has tested positive and has pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma, TB, or has chronic comorbidities

Self-quarantine

If you have had a recent history of travel to an area with an outbreak or have been exposed to someone suspected of having the infection and you have developed symptoms such as fever or cough or if you have recently travelled from another country and screening has been done, you might be directed by the Embassy to put yourself on semi-voluntary quarantine at home. If you have already returned from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus infection and testing negative, you may be put on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

If you are sick and you notice your symptoms worsening with shortness of breath or if you notice any of your family members showing signs of the sickness, then it is important to reach out to a hospital or helpline numbers so that you can be placed in an isolation ward until recovery. (India: +91-11-239780460)

The most appropriate measures taken during such health crises stem from the knowledge and a sense of mindfulness, and not from fear and hearsay. The coronavirus cases are over 80% mild and 14% severe. The fatality increases in patients with pre-existing risks like old age, associated comorbidities and pre-existing health conditions. Moreover, it has been found that most patients recover from the disease, and testimonials from such patients help build courage and boosts morale during times of panic.

Preparation for self-quarantine in your house involves appropriate stocking up (and not hoarding) of supplies- essentials being health and hygiene products such as adequate prescription medicines, health records, tissues, personal protective equipment, sanitizers, soaps, disinfectants for surfaces, etc. Food supplies such as canned goods, water cans can come in handy. Isolation may not be easy, so even comfort food like chocolates can be of help if you do not have symptoms.

Mental health during self-quarantine

While you can continue maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene, keep a watch on how you are feeling, talk often with friends or mental health professionals. Physical isolation can be strenuous and distressing. You might be prone to anxiety during this time, as you may feel more disconnected from the world around you.

Stay safe, educated and away from unnecessary triggers and misinformation as it is vital to recovery. If you have any concerns related to coronavirus, you should immediately consult with a doctor.

(The writer is an Associate Professor, Institute of Health Management & Research, IIHMR University, Jaipur)