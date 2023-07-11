SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

India had the privilege of chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this year. The strength of the SCO is that four Central Asian countries (and now Iran, too) are its members. The Central Asian region has been called a part of India’s ‘’extended neighbourhood’’, which PM Modi modified to an ‘’extended family’’ in his Opening Statement at the SCO Summit on July 4. Given India’s deep-rooted interests to ensure peace, security and stability on its borders and in the Eurasian landmass, it is imperative for India to stay engaged with the SCO.

It is a measure of India’s self-assured and independent foreign policy that it can effortlessly straddle across bodies like the SCO and BRICS on the one side and the G-20 and the Quad on the other. India has demonstrated its strategic autonomy over the Russia-Ukraine war. It was in evidence when soon after a path-breaking and historic state visit to the US, PM Modi had a long bilateral conversation with Russian President Putin to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The 23rd Summit of the SCO Heads of States was held in a virtual format. It was initially expected and all preparations were being made to host the summit in in-person mode but it was unexpectedly announced in late May that it would be held in a virtual format. No specific reason was advanced for this change, except to say that there were a number of factors that led to the decision.

The lack of confirmation of in-person participation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping might have been one factor. Whatever it was, in hindsight, it has proved to be a smart move to go virtual. If all the pronouncedly anti-Western leaders like Xi Jinping, Putin, Iranian President Raisi, Belarussian President Lukashenko had together descended on Indian soil and were seen hobnobbing with PM Modi, it would have sent a rather unfavourable message to India’s strategic partners in the US, Europe and elsewhere. This would have been particularly galling after Modi’s US visit.

In addition, it would have been uncomfortable for the Indian leadership to appropriately handle the visit of Xi Jinping in view of the ‘’abnormal’’ relations between the two countries since the Galwan clashes in June 2020. It would also have been awkward to engage with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in view of the fact that no communication has taken place between the two sides since the Pulwama attack in February 2019, and more specifically after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, when the two countries withdrew even their High Commissioners at Pakistan’s behest. Under such circumstances, much of the media attention would have been on the bilateral issues rather than on the work done under India’s leadership at the SCO, as

had transpired during the Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa in May.

The downside of the virtual summit was that the Indian leadership was not able to connect with the leadership of the five Central Asian Republics and Iran on Indian soil. New Delhi will have to make an extra effort to reach out to all the leaders of Central Asia, particularly the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and Iran to advance bilateral ties.

A question has often been raised whether the adversarial India-China and India-Pakistan relations could have a negative impact on the functioning of the SCO. This appears unlikely. The most that can happen is that the countries might make veiled critical references to each other in their plenary statements but, according to the mandate of the SCO, they are not permitted to raise bilateral disputes during the deliberations. Such remarks by PMs Modi and Sharif at the 23rd Summit of the SCO did not create a hurdle in adopting the New Delhi Declaration or the two documents on combatting radicalisation and promoting digitisation.

There has always been a lingering apprehension that with the presence of countries like China and Russia, and now Iran and next year Belarus, the SCO might start adopting unmistakable anti-Western positions on specific global issues. That did not happen at the New Delhi summit, and it is unlikely to happen in the future because in addition to India, the four Central Asian countries which are members of the SCO have good relations with the US and Europe and would not like them to come under a cloud because of statements adopted at the SCO meetings.

(The writer is a former Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia)