What makes a good educator

“Those who can, do. Those who understand, teach.”

-Aristotle.

There is a common perception that everyone can teach. We have all had the odd bit of experience as a teacher, teaching a younger sibling or a friend, playing ‘Teacher, Teacher’ with friends, explaining a process to a colleague and demonstrating how to use an app to a senior citizen.

Is teaching a one-size-fits-all thought process that anyone can follow and succeed? There is a no-straightforward approach to teaching, and there is no one right way to teach. To teach is to be able to do many different things in a deliberate manner that fosters students’ mental, physical, and emotional development.

An educator is also a constant learner who consistently upskills herself in her ability to handle students’ needs in the classroom.

In today’s classrooms, the educator is not just a subject matter expert; he is a counsellor in charge of his students’ mental well-being, a data analyst who constantly reviews scores and qualitative reports to see how best to support her students, and an inspirational leader who models habits of the heart and practises of the mind that would help the students gradually navigate life.

What does it take to be an effective educator?

1. Knowledge of learners

2. Knowledge of content

3. Knowledge of teaching

4. Interpersonal skills

5. Leadership skills

6. Communication skills

7. Tech skills

8. Commitment to supporting every child in our classrooms in the best way possible.

It isn’t easy to don multiple hats and make innumerable decisions as an educator without having a passion for teaching. This perspective of the world encourages individuals to make a change in students’ lives, and this positively impacts our world.

An educator cannot stay in the profession beyond a few years without unfailing dedication and interest in education.

Globally, almost 50% of teachers quit within five years of becoming a teacher. These teachers have gone through teething issues and have the experience they can build on further to become more effective educators.

However, they leave the profession for many reasons. Sometimes, educators are overwhelmed by the number of complex and essential conversations they have with several young people on a day-to-day basis, which often leads to burnout and exhaustion.

Others leave the profession due to the dedication required to teach students in myriad ways, the constant need to upskill to improve student engagement; the consistency of support learners require to explore their interests, classroom management, and other professional duties.

However, experienced educators remain calm during a classroom brawl, which enables them to find the best pedagogical tool to engage students meaningfully in the class and to manage time to cater to different student needs.

The idea that teachers rely on past notes (built using their experience in content delivery) to teach is archaic. Teachers must understand their annual curricular goals, be familiar with content updates, and familiarise themselves with the tasks that students need to complete.

The desire to create the best learning environment for all students in a classroom motivates the educator to be creative, enthusiastic, and innovative.

Teaching is an ethical commitment to a better society, and an educator’s unfailing dedication and effort solidify this commitment. An educator’s life is dynamic as every classroom is different, every student is distinct, and unlocking their potential requires thoughtful conversations and unique methods. There is no cookie-cutter approach that works for all.

(The writer is Founder and Managing Director of Ekya Schools and Provost -CMR University)