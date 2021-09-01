Why you should exercise

For more than five decades, the scientific community has been working towards evidence on the positive effects of sports and physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle. Regular physical activity can help children and adolescents improve cardio-respiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and reduce the risk of developing health conditions. The positive, direct effects of engaging in regular physical activity are particularly apparent in preventing several chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, obesity, depression and osteoporosis.

World Health Organization (WHO) stated that one in four patients visiting a health centre has at least one mental, neurological or behavioural disorder but most are neither diagnosed nor treated. Several studies have shown that exercise may play a therapeutic role in addressing these disorders and positively influences Depression. Physical self-worth and self-perception, including body image, have been linked to improved self-esteem. This is also relevant for children. Children who play sports have lower body fat, stronger muscles and bones, and increased cardiovascular fitness. They have a much lower risk of becoming overweight or obese and can create a foundation for a healthy lifestyle. Positive health outcomes are one of the significant benefits of youth sports participation. Many athletes do better academically. Playing a sport requires a lot of time and energy. Some people may think this would distract student-athletes from schoolwork. Sports require memorisation, repetition and learning — skill-sets that are directly relevant to classwork

Sport teaches teamwork and problem-solving skills. Fighting for a common goal with a group of players and coaches teaches you how to build teamwork & effectively communicate to solve problems. Physical health benefits of sports. Clearly, sports can help you reach your fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight. However, they also encourage healthy decision-making, such as not smoking and not drinking.

Sports boost self-esteem. Watching your hard work pay off and achieving your goals develops self-confidence.Reduce pressure and stress with sports: Exercising is a natural way to loosen up and let go of stress.

Here is how exercise and sports promote good health:

Improved cardiovascular health

Lowers risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes

Helps manage weight

Reduced blood pressure

Enhanced aerobic fitness

Improved muscular strength and endurance

Improved joint flexibility and range of motion

Stress relief

Lowers risk of certain types of cancer

Controls cholesterol

Wards off Osteoporosis

Strengthens immune system

Improved sleep

Mental health benefits

Prolonged life

Walking (recreational), fitness or gym, running or athletics, swimming, cycling, basketball, tennis and football are some activities that can benefit you. In the pandemic, we might not get to engage in a few of the activities mentioned above but some can be done, such as walking in isolation or cycling.

In the end, make it a habit to eat breakfast daily, within one to two hours of waking up, then eat again every three to four hours, for a total of five to six meals per day. These meals should comprise mini to moderate-sized meals, snacks, and pre-and post-workout meals or snacks throughout the day.

