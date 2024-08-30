Pension is my earned money, not from tax kitty

The employer bank was fully aware of the monthly cost of employing each staff member. In percentage terms, the bank paid Rs 100 (plus other allowances) in cash to the employee and kept Rs 10 each for provision towards pension. The total cost to the bank was 110% of pay, besides perks, paid to employees. In other words, when the employer bank hired an employee with a monthly cost to company (CTC) of Rs 110, the amount was split between Rs 100 for pay and Rs 10 as a pension provision. Employees earned Rs 110, out of which the payment of Rs 10 was deferred to be paid as a monthly pension after retirement. There is a concept of cost to company, which includes salary, all the other perks, and provisions made by the employer. That is also called the salary package.