Perception counts

We have here the same situation and two entirely different perspectives to it; one party refusing to see the need for peace because of their greed and another who does not want war with those who are family. And the same act of Krishna, that of showing his viraat swaroop is unable to make the former see sense and the gravity of the situation; while it succeeds in convincing the latter to go against his own instincts and sensibilities to choose the path of dharma. It is not what we look at that matters; it is what and how we see it.