Perils of pushy parenting

It is no secret that students endure gruelling coaching schedules in Kota and are expected to devote thirteen to fourteen hours every day to their studies. They are mentally conditioned by the coaching centres to be uncompromising or unyielding in their pursuit of success. They often refrain from socialising with other students, as it is deemed a waste of time. Chetan Bhagat said in the interview that the entrance exams for engineering and medical courses are designed to reject. In other words, not everyone who comes to Kota with a dream of making it into these highly sought-after courses succeeds in cracking the IIT and NEET. Despite being aware of these pitfalls, parents continue to push their children into pursuing these courses, subjecting them to heavy emotional and psychological trauma. For these parents, a lucrative career in medicine or engineering is the sole focus.