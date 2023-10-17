Pining for the peace of nature

My passion for spending my entire life in a quiet and serene atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle of city life, remains a dream to date. I am completely aware that my ambition is far from reality, given life’s practical aspects; I feel no wrongdoing in fostering a desire, at least.

The very thought of being amidst nature, with lush greenery all around, a pool on the periphery, and the lilting sounds of bells tied to cattle as they return home a little before dusk and birds chirping—the gentle evening breeze, with no motor vehicles polluting the environs—is in itself a thrill. I believe it is exhilarating for one and all. The very thought exudes solace and invigorates our mind and body.