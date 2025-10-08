Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinionpopcorn

DH Popcorn | Poor thing, all they have is money

Don’t know if Ranveer, who incidentally is married to the equally if not more famous Deepika Padukone, has heard that line about poverty, sometimes attributed to Bob Marley: “They are so poor that all they have is money.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 02:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 02:04 IST
OpinionpopcornDH Popcorn

Follow us on :

Follow Us