DH Popcorn |'Song parivar': Not so cool!

<p>A tahsildar in Maharashtra was suspended last week. For what crime, you ask? For singing while seated on his official chair. </p><p>Prashant Thorat was transferred from Umri to Renapur, and his colleagues gathered to give him a send-off. Moved by the warmth, he belted out a Kishore Kumar favourite, ‘Tera jaisa yaar kahan...” (Where do I find a friend like you?). </p><p>His colleagues clapped along. Someone posted the scene on social media, and word reached his bosses. They ruled he had ‘tarnished the image’ of the administration. Looks like it’s all in a day’s work to insult and harass citizens and extort money from them, but singing? What an outrage! </p><p>Doesn’t he know he should act tough and arrogant to uphold the government’s glorious image?</p>