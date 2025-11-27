Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Presence of mind prevails

Presence of mind prevails

In conclusion, “It is by presence of mind in untried emergencies that the native metal of man is tested.” This quote by the American poet James Russell Lowell says it all — that ultimately, the presence of mind prevails.
Sripriya Satish
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 20:10 IST
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us