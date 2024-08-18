Prohibition: How the Adivasi argument won the day

Whenever there’s a debate about whether the government should ban drinking alcohol, the usual arguments for and against are pulled out. One side will point to the public health benefits, the other will point to increased consumption of illicit alcohol. One side will point to the reduction in violence against women, the other will point to the breakdown in law and order given the difficulty in enforcing prohibition. One side will point to the revenue loss for the State from banning alcohol, the other side will point to the improvement in economic output and productivity. Rarely is religion invoked as a basis for this debate -- at least in a secular republic such as India. However, when prohibition of alcohol consumption was being debated in the Constituent Assembly, religion did feature -- just not in the way you’d expect it.