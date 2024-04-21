Raj Thackeray’s SOS

Mumbai transforms in ways that startles even Mumbaikars who may step out of it on occasion. In the post-Bal Thackeray era in Mumbai and Maharashtra politics, the landscape and the voter base that Modi and Shah have cultivated, the strength and the shenanigans of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, their harnessing the presence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakhas (Maharashtra being an RSS hotbed), the manic expansion of the city, the unrelenting rush into the city of all comers from different corners of India and the world -- these have all transformed Mumbai and the collective Maharashtrian mindset. Essentially, 21st century Maharashtrian Mumbaikars whose parents belonged to working-class families aspire for material and other gains quite at a distance from their parents’ aspirations. The MNS, peopled with Bal Thackeray-admirers, worked in Mumbai with his older, dated worldview. Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray, still Sainiks who could ban a book, caught on to the transforming temperaments of their constituents a bit better. Yet, none of this has stalled Mumbai and Maharashtra from the internal and internecine mayhem we witness today with the factions in the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Sure, in all the chaos inside Maharashtra’s political parties, we mustn’t forget the relentless needling and poking that the BJP smorgasbord has facilitated.