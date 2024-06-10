RBI policy: Bold and balanced

The RBI governor threw a googly by enhancing the growth rate projection for FY25 to 7.2 per cent. This reflects the robustness and resilience of our economy, with strong macros of a gross domestic product of 8.2 per cent in the just completed FY24 (2023-24) and a 4th quarter (Jan-March 2024) growth rate of 7.8 per cent. The consumer price index (CPI) inflation moderated month-on-month from 4.9 per cent in March to 4.8 per cent in April on durable basis though the RBI's target is 4 per cent. Even the core inflation (non-fuel and non-food) was at 3.2 per cent in April as against 3.3 per cent in March. The elephant in the room is the spiralling food inflation, which rose to 8.7 per cent in April as against 8.5 per cent in March.