Reshaping social protection in India

India’s traditional social protection is not in line with one of the fastest growing economies in the world. India’s social protection system was founded in the 1970s, when half of the population was chronically poor, the country suffered from aggregate food deficit, infrastructure had minimal rural penetration, technologies available for programme administration were rudimentary, and only around a fifth of the population lived in urban areas.

The country has undergone a sea-change in the last three decades, becoming the fastest urbanising country in the world, and the fastest growing major economy in the world. Its social protection system needs to be reshaped to match this fast pace of change and the expectations of people.