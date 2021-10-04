Covid-induced untouchability amid the pandemic

I am a Covid survivor. By God’s grace and with the help of angels disguised as friends, family and healthcare professionals, I am alive to tell this story. I had to be hospitalised and spent 17 days in two different hospitals getting well.

In the first hospital, though my CT scan showed a lung infection, the doctors never bothered to listen to my chest sounds – something we took for granted whenever we visited the doctor. When I asked one of the doctors, he replied, “We don’t do that with Covid patients.” He was in a PPE suit, masked and gloved. I felt like an outcast.

But in the second hospital, where I moved after three days when I needed critical care, it was a different story. One of the doctors patted me on the back while on his rounds. Another doctor would sit beside me on my hospital bed as he spoke to me. An elderly ward boy patted me on the back and wished me good health. The nurses were friendly. This human touch made a lot of difference to me.

After being discharged from the hospital and recuperating at home, I returned to work. I always greet and smile at everyone I meet. I was warmly greeted by the security personnel and the receptionist. They inquired about my health. It felt good to be back.

As I was entering my department, a colleague from another department who was standing there, took a few steps back to avoid me. I understood her apprehension of not wanting to contract the deadly disease. Social distancing is good. So I did not mind.

At the cafeteria, to ensure social distancing, there are only two chairs at every table which normally accommodates four people. Here too, no one came to sit at my table. I did not mind that either. But I could not help thinking that I was an outcast once again.

I remembered with a smile that the canteen boys, who waved enthusiastically to me, the encouraging WhatsApp wishes from the head of my organisation and the head of Human Resources wishing me a speedy recovery. I remembered the colleagues who called me to check if I was feeling well.

It’s human to want the warmth of social contact. Please don’t lose the human touch. You can show your concern in many ways, but please don’t make anyone feel like an outcast.

Check out latest DH videos here