The best, and the worst, of times

The corridor was crowded with litigants, policemen, and undertrials. I I elbowed my way into Court No. 1 and waited for my cases. Soon, cases listed for pronouncement of judgement were taken. The bailiff called out the name. of the accused. After a momentary jangling of chains and handcuffs outside, a constable walked the undertrial into the courtroom. His fate would be decided that day. He stood forlorn, eyes downcast. The judge pronounced him guilty of culpable homicide. After the date for sentencing was scheduled, he was led away.

When I stepped out of the court, someone called out to me. Surprised, I turned back. The convict called again: “Sundar, it’s me. Didn’t you recognise me?” he asked. I instantly recognised my childhood friend, my classmate from school. Even with his overgrown beard and balding pate, that spark in his eyes was intact. His face lit up when I recognised him. It was clearly unsettling that we were meeting in such an unsavoury location.

An exceptionally creative individual with a keen mind, he stood first in class. He was the proverbial “teacher’s pet.” Sports captain, class monitor, debating club, just anything—he was always their first choice.

We had walked together to school almost every day for over a decade. I recall his name being called out as one of the best outgoing students the year we finished school. I hadn’t heard of him after that, until sheer destiny brought us face-to-face that day in court.

Teary-eyed, he raised his shackled hands and held mine closely. He recounted the ordeal that had led to his conviction that day.

Still in a state of disbelief, I asked him if he needed any help from me. He just smiled and mumbled, “Keep me in your prayers.” I introduced myself to his lawyer as his client’s well-wisher. His lawyer expressed that any information that would help during the hearing for sentencing would be most useful. Over the next few days, I scoured Facebook and LinkedIn pages for friends with whom I had had no contact.

I collected as much material as I could about his achievements and accolades and gave it to his lawyer. At the sentencing, pleading for a lighter sentence, his lawyer produced all the material that I had given him and vehemently argued that his client was a victim of circumstances and deserved the court’s mercy.

The judge sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.

Unlike other professions, a lawyer’s is probably the most exceptional. We meet people in the best and the worst of their circumstances. After eight years of incarceration, my friend was finally acquitted of all charges by the Supreme Court last year.