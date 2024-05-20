Roaring Kitty is the poster child for meme-obsessed Generation T

While I must confess at times to covering my face in horror, some of this is good news as a new generation invests with an eye to its future rather than just splurging on consuming. A 2022 Bayes Business School study highlighted that turning long-term investing into a game has beneficial effects, with video game techniques potentially teaching healthy financial habits. My Bloomberg Opinion colleague Merryn Somerset Webb has pointed out that maybe traditional asset managers might learn a thing or three from Gen-T.

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp. issued a report last week on the UK online trading market, showing it increasingly mirrors the US. Gen-Z and Millennials are pursuing trader-like strategies substantially more than the buy-and-hold tactics favored by either Gen-X or Boomers.

Younger investors are more open to investing using futures and in fractional shares, the research shows, and are 50 per cent more active than their older counterparts, with nearly 60 per cent making adjustments monthly. However, the UK is relatively less sophisticated, with fewer adopting the more complex derivatives trading seen widely in the US, particularly in same-day expiry options. One intriguing development is in “copy trading” — a style where followers mimic ‘leaders’ portfolios and track performance via a leaderboard. This is predominantly on the investment platform provider eToro Group Ltd. It’s attracted the interest of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.